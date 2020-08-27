Netflix's The Witcher Releases New Jaskier Trailer for Behind-the-Scenes Special

In case you missed it, Netflix yesterday released Making The Witcher, a new behind-the-scenes documentary special all about The Witcher Netflix series. It's about 32-minutes long and absolutely worth a watch, but it would appear that Jaskier, the noble bard played by Joey Batey, took umbrage with the manner in which the streaming platform decided to market it. As such, he has taken it upon himself to release an all-new trailer for the special featuring everyone's favorite character -- himself.

The whole ethos behind the new trailer seems to be "More Jaskier, More Better," but you don't have to take my word for it. You can check out the original trailer above, and the new-and-improved one below:

You say, "Needs more Jaskier."

I say, "You're welcome." pic.twitter.com/0jVVkhDYQA — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 27, 2020

Here's how Netflix officially describes the new documentary special:

"Journey into the extraordinary world of 'The Witcher' -- from casting the roles to Jaskier's catchy song -- in this behind-the-scenes look at the series."

Making The Witcher is now available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only just resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 might actually launch. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? Would you want more of these sorts of behind-the-scenes specials? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.