The Witcher Season 2: Showrunner Shares Statement on Production Halt Due to Coronavirus

✖

In case you missed it, production on Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 recently halted due to several positive COVID-19 tests. More specifically, four members of production reportedly tested positive, and as is typical for such things now, filming won't start back up until it is confirmed to be safe to do so again. While the news made rounds yesterday afternoon, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich this morning responded to concern from fans with a new statement.

"Hey, the world is turned upside down — so thanks for the love and support for our little corner of it," Hissrich shared over on Twitter. "We Witchers are okay. The health and safety of our crew and their families come first, and we will do whatever we need to do to protect them. We’ll be back soon." You can check out the official social media post below:

Hey, the world is turned upside down — so thanks for the love and support for our little corner of it. We Witchers are okay. The health and safety of our crew and their families come first, and we will do whatever we need to do to protect them. We’ll be back soon. Xx — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 8, 2020

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? Are you looking forward to the eventual Season 2? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!