Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Blasts Lazy Critics and Reviews

Netflix’s The Witcher is here! The adaptation of the book series from author Andrzej Sapkowski dropped its eight-episode first season this weekend, and while we here at ComicBook.com were mostly pleased with the show, the critical response overall has been fairly divided. For the most part, it either seems folks totally bought in, or were put off immediately. Some of those reviews and reviewers are certainly more…. let’s say, diligent than others, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has made her opinion known without naming names — but it’s seems fairly clear what she’s referencing.

“Who do I care about?” Hissrich asks in a tweet addressing the reviews of the show. “‘Professional’ critics who watched one episode and skipped ahead? Or REAL fans who watched all eight in one day, and are starting their rewatch?”

Many people have sweetly written me, upset about the #Witcher reviews. Know this: Who do I care about? “Professional” critics who watched one episode and skipped ahead? Or REAL fans who watched all eight in one day, and are starting their rewatch? I am fucking THRILLED.😉❤️ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2019

Now, again, Hissrich isn’t pointing fingers directly, but it does seem to pretty clearly be a reference to a review from Entertainment Weekly where not only did the two reviewers give the show an F (a zero in Metacritic) but they both admitted to not having actually watched all of the show. One of the writers says they watched two episodes in order, and another admits to skipping from the first episode to the fifth. Neither approach seems to have been effective, and Hissrich would apparently agree that doing such doesn’t exactly give you a chance for a good appraisal of the show’s merits.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.