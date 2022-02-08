Wizards of the Coast Passed $1 Billion in Revenue in 2021

Wizards of the Coast generated over $1.3 billion in revenue in 2021, marking the first time that the Hasbro subsidiary had passed the $1 billion mark. Hasbro announced its 2021 fiscal year revenue and profits yesterday during a quarterly investors call, which included details about the strong performance of its Wizards of the Coast division. Wizards of the Coast surpassed $1 billion in sales for the first time in 2021, which included approximately $950 million in tabletop game sales. The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment also reported an operating profit of $547 million in 2021, which equates to 72% of Hasbro’s total company-wide operating profit.

Wizards of the Coast continues to play an important role for Hasbro, one of the largest toys manufacturers in the world. In 2020, Hasbro reorganized into three distinct divisions, with Wizards of the Coast placed in charge of the company’s digital gaming segment in addition to the management of the popular Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons brands. Additionally, Hasbro named Wizards of the Coast head Chris Cocks as its new CEO after the death of its longtime CEO Brian Goldner. Recently, Hasbro named Cynthia Williams, a former Microsoft executive with a background in digital gaming, as the new head of Wizards of the Coast.

It’s expected that Wizards of the Coast will continue its strong progress in 2022 and beyond, as both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering are growing brands for Hasbro. In addition to a full slate of tabletop game products planned for 2022 (D&D has announced two books – a Critical Role crossover and a collection of monsters and player race rules, while Magic: The Gathering is returning to its classic plane Dominiaria with two sets later this year), Hasbro is also planning multiple entertainment projects involving the two franchises. Netflix will air a Magic: The Gathering animated series later this year, while a live-action D&D movie is planned for 2023. Hasbro is also developing multiple D&D TV shows that will help usher in a potential multi-project “universe.”