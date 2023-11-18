Warner Bros. Addresses Wonder Woman Game's Live Service Rumors

DC fans worried that the new Wonder Woman game from Monolith might incorporate service elements to it can seemingly rest assured now, because according to Warner Bros., that's not the direction they're taking with the game. The publisher of the Wonder Woman game addressed this week rumors about live service elements being incorporated into the game after a job listing was spotted that called for someone who had experience with "a live software product or game." That job listing combined with recent comments from Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav about these sorts of service games sure made it sound like the Wonder Woman game would have some live service qualities, but Warner Bros. says that's not the case.

The clarification from Warner Bros. was shared with IGN in a statement about the Wonder Woman game and what the publisher intends for it to be as well as what it won't be.

"Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. "This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service."

The job listing in question that spurred on all of this warranted speculation is still up with "Experience helping maintain a live software product or game" also still included in the "Nice to Haves" section.

Warner Bros. Live Service Games

In addition to this job listing suggesting that the game could've had these service elements, Warner Bros.' comments about and intentions with its games only added to the validity of those speculations. There's the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game after all which will for some reason had a cosmetic-focused battle pass. And during the latest Warner Bros. earnings call, Zaslav suggested that these live service goals aren't going away anytime soon.

"Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms," he said. "Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles and at higher levels."

When Does the Wonder Woman Game Release?

So, if the Wonder Woman game is to be a single-player game driven by its original story, when's it going to be out? Unfortunately those eager for Wonder Woman's time in the spotlight, these comments from Warner Bros. shared to shoot down speculation are as much as we've heard about the game in quite awhile. It was first announced back in 2021 with Monolith, the developer of games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and more, heading up the development of the game. No release date has been given for the game nor have we really even gotten a window for its release either with only the description below to go off of, for now.

"The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world," a preview of the game said. "Powered by the Nemesis System, players will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."