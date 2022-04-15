Today’s Wordle #300 Kills More Streaks in Ironic Way

Wordle is celebrating its 300th puzzle today, but some players will not appreciate getting the answer wrong. It’s time for another frustrating Wordle puzzle, which features a trap that’s responsible for a disproportionate number of broken streaks. Those who can’t solve today’s Wordle might feel a bit more salty when they see what the correct answer is, as well. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Well, Wordle returns to it’s most frustrating type of answer – a word that shares four letter placements with multiple other words. In total, there are six words that share the first three letters and the final letter with the correct answer. This means that players could get stuck choosing between several potential answers with a limited number of guesses. If you’re playing in Normal Mode and have figured out four of the five letters, it may be helpful to burn a guess with a word that eliminates some of the potential answers. Of course, that doesn’t work in Hard Mode…which is why it’s called Hard Mode.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 300 is…SHAME. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game.

Meanwhile, this Tweet perfectly sums up the feeling of folks who get today’s Wordle wrong and sees the correct answer.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!