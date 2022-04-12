The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Embarrassing Wordle Fail

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has trouble with Wordle just like the rest of us. On Twitter, he shared a fail that fans found super relatable. Gunn had an admittedly shaky start, but then managed to get four letters right by the third row. However, when one of the words ends up being in the title of your last film, it’s got to sting. Thankfully, he’s taking the entire situation in stride. But, on Twitter, a fan recently wondered about the vibes on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set. It seems as though there’s some excitement, but Gunn admits that everyone knows things are coming to an end. It’s emotional, but not without moments of levity.

“Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew,” the director tweeted. “But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3.” The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn’t have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added “It does with this cast.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1513847850337284102?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In most recent comments, Gunn is leaving no doubt that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is probably the end of the road for this iteration of the team. He previously explained that he’s going to be focusing on TV projects for the immediate future after the last Guardians film. Peacemaker got renewed for Season 2 over at Warner Bros., so that’s going to take up a lot of time.

“I think I pretty much have decided that after I’m done with Guardians, I’m going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind’s made up on that,” Gunn told Variety in an interview. “Not all the shows that we’re dealing with are things that I’m going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes.”

The director sounded pretty pumped to be getting on with Season 2 in a release. He began, “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Did you have trouble with Wordle today? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!