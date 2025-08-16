5 Worst Resident Evil Boss Fights

With the number of games that make up Resident Evil as a franchise, there are a ton of bosses that you end up fighting. Unfortunately, not every boss fight is necessarily fun or an amazing experience that capitalizes on the game’s mechanics and lore. Instead, you face a number of boss fights that are annoying at best and unbearably frustrating at worst. These are the kinds of bosses that make you reluctant to replay a game more than once simply for the sake of avoiding the fight, or you start a replay and get to the boss section for the dread to set in when you realize what you have to face next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This list of bad boss fights ranges from tedious to downright broken battles. They aren’t the only fights that end up being criticized, but they receive a lot more criticism compared to other bosses. While there are plenty of great fights to offset these battles, that knowledge doesn’t always make it easier to jump into a replay of a RE game when it has a fight you dread reaching.

1) Del Lago (Resident Evil 4)

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Del Lago’s fight is pretty bad in both the original Resident Evil 4 and in the 2023 remake. True to the habit of games making bosses that you fight in a water section at least annoying, Del Lago is a bad fight because of the way you’re forced to essentially play a waiting game.

In both versions of RE4, you don’t have a way to speed up this fight. You have to wait, dodge attacks, and then attack Del Lago when the opportunity comes up. It’s not the worst feature that can happen in a boss fight, but when you already know what to do and still have to drag out the fight due to its design, it gets annoying.

2) Simmons (Resident Evil 6)

Image Courtesy of Capcom

The annoying part about Simmons is that his boss fight is drawn out across several boss fights, similar to William Birkin in RE2, but he’s less interesting as a villain and the evolution of his forms for each fight don’t make a lot of sense.

A few of these boss forms are a pain to deal with, like his flying form and the T-rex form, and some of the forms were more fun to fight against. However, Simmons kept appearing as a boss with a new form so many times that fighting him grew old quickly, even as the mechanics of the fight changed. Leon’s campaign could’ve benefited from having a variety of bosses instead of a variety of Simmons forms.

3) Ndesu (Resident Evil 5)

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Ndesu is similar to the El Gigante fight in RE4, but you instead fight him with the use of car-mounted guns. In RE5, Ndesu is another giant, but one that’s infected with uroboros, which causes bug-like creatures to burst out of his seams as weak points.

On higher difficulties, Ndesu can be tough to defeat. However, his fight is rather frustrating on all difficulties simply because you’re forced to use the guns on the vehicles against him, making it feel more like a rail shooter style of game and preventing you from moving to better angles. In the end, it feels like El Gigante round 2, but more bland.

4) Infected Bat (Resident Evil 0)

Image Courtesy of Capcom

The Infected Bat is a boss fight that you might not be prepared for, because the game doesn’t make it feel like you’re about to enter a boss room. If you know that it’s coming up, you can be prepared with the grenade launcher and enough rounds to use against the bat. If you don’t know that it’s coming up, you’re likely going to have an awful time because this creature is incredibly difficult to kill without the grenade launcher.

Plus, you can soft-lock the battle by not having enough ammo to kill the bat when you enter the boss room, and you can’t exactly leave the room in the middle of a fight to go grab more. Instead, you end up having to load a past save and redo sections of the game. It’s quite frustrating.

5) Heisenberg (Resident Evil Village)

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Heisenberg’s whole area is easily the most difficult to get through in RE Village, so it makes sense that his boss fight is unbearably tough. Unfortunately, Heisenberg’s fight is too extreme in its difficulty, and it ends up being a section that leaves players stuck. It takes only a couple of hits from Heisenberg to kill you, depending on difficulty, and those hits require both luck and precision to avoid. Even if you go in with a strategy, such as moving toward his right arm to dodge the attacks of his left arm, you’re still going to have a tough time defeating him. It’s enough to make some players give up on the game entirely.

There’s a lot of fun to be had in Resident Evil, but like any game, not every part of the series is perfect, or even always enjoyable to go through. One big factor in what makes a section fun or frustrating lies in the design of that area’s boss fight. After all, you can only fight a boss so many times before you have to take a break from the game, and these bosses are some that tend to lead to those breaks.

What are your most frustrating boss battles in Resident Evil? Let us know in the comments below!