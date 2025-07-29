Every Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Player Is Getting Free Items as Apology Gifts

Recently released soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feather fell short of expectations for many players due to launch issues, including performance problems, bugs, and crashes. These issues continued into a July 25th update, when some players reported that they weren’t receiving proper pre-order rewards, and Deluxe Edition players felt cheated when standard edition players received apparent Deluxe-exclusive rewards. In response to criticism, the Wuchang: Fallen Feather team has announced that free additional costumes, headgear, and weapons will be coming for both standard edition and Deluxe edition players.

In an update to their Steam page released on July 28th, the Fallen Feathers development team apologized for the issues surrounding the game’s launch, emphasizing that they were taking player feedback seriously.

“First and foremost, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone for their continued patience and understanding regarding the recent issues surrounding the launch of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers,” said the update. “Your experience and feedback is so valuable foundation for our team. We will provide a comprehensive explanation about the game content soon. Since the game’s launch, we have been closely monitoring all community channels. Every voice—from criticism to suggestions—has been received, carefully listened to, and actively discussed to find solutions.”

After some criticized a July 25th compensation update meant to address player issues, the team decided they needed to do more for their audience. The new additional compensation will include:

Steam Deluxe Edition : In addition to the single costume as compensation, there will be 3 extra sets of Deluxe costumes + 4 weapons.

: In addition to the single costume as compensation, there will be 3 extra sets of Deluxe costumes + 4 weapons. Standard and Deluxe Editions holders will additionally obtain 3 headgear items across all platforms.

The update post also outlined the steps the team has taken to optimize the game and improve performance, one of the more common complaints among its players. These changes are promised to take place in a series of upcoming patches.

Fix crashes across different devices

Improve frame rates and reduce lag on certain graphics cards

Optimize default settings for some graphics cards

Correct the speed of getting up after being knocked down

Reduce damage and the number of some traps

Lower impact resistance of certain low-level monsters

Reduce exploration pressure in some areas

Fix issues caused by missing items leading to quest interruptions

Improve AI logic for monsters and bosses

Enhance texture quality in low-resolution areas

Improve asset detail and precision in some regions

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers currently holds a mixed 74 critic review score on Metacritic and a 7.0 user review score. On Steam, the game has fallen to an average review score of 42% out of over 27,000 user reviews. While many players have considered the launch to be disappointing, some have commended the developers’ willingness to try to rectify mistakes and are hopeful that things can turn around.

“The launch is pretty disastrous, but the fact that they’re addressing and holding themselves accountable is something i can acknowledge,” wrote Steam user Senayoshi. “I’m playing this on gamepass but i’m looking forward to seeing these performance patches, do your best devs.”

Will these apology gifts and promised changes be enough to assuage disgruntled purchasers? At the very least, it’s nice that the developers are so responsive to players in a spot where other companies might have shirked any obligation.