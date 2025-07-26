Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Just Released Another Patch to Fix PC Performance

The new Soulslike game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers received fairly positive reviews from critics. However, after launching on Steam, the game saw an influx of negative reviews from PC gamers. Shortly after it came out, the game achieved the dreaded Mostly Negative review average on Steam. Despite that, Wuchang remains on the list of most-played games on the PC gaming platform. Now, after issuing a statement promising patches for the PC performance issues, Leenzee has released a second patch specifically targeting better optimization for PC.

On July 24th, Wuchang got its first big post-launch patch. Update 1.3 was aimed at improving game performance. According to player reports, the patch did a decent job of fixing many of the biggest problems. The game hasn’t yet climbed out of that Mostly Negative range on Steam, but many reviews since the July 24th update trend more positive. That said, Leenzee isn’t done improving the game. Today, July 26th, brought another minor update to Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

This latest update is a small one. But two patches in as many days shows that the developer is committed to taking player feedback to heart when it comes to optimization. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Patch 1.4 is a Steam-specific update, specifically designed to improve performance for PC players.

The official patch notes for today’s Wuchang update are short and sweet, as follows:

Optimizing performance issues for certain device models

The notes don’t say which models specifically were impacted. It’s likely this patch is a direct response to player feedback about specific PC issues that lingered after the prior patch. If you were having issues following the July 24th update, it’s possible this latest patch will fix them.

The team affirms it is already working for the next update, which will bring in even more improvements and fixes. So, gamers can expect additional patches to arrive in the near future.

Despite early issues with PC performance, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has retained fairly high concurrent player numbers on Steam. It reached a 24-hour peak of over 92,300 players in the last day. And that doesn’t account for console players enjoying the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Have you been playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers yet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments below!