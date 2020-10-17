Xbox 360 Gets New Feature 15 Years Later

✖

15 years after release, Microsoft just added a new feature to the Xbox 360. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are less than a month away, but that doesn't mean Microsoft is done with the Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S, and apparently it doesn't mean it's done with the Xbox 360 either. This week Microsoft made Xbox 360 cloud saves free for all players. Previously, this feature was locked behind having an Xbox Live Gold account.

What makes this support more impressive is the fact that PlayStation and Nintendo still have this feature locked behind a paywall. If you want cloud saves on PS4, you need PlayStation Plus. If you're on Nintendo Switch, you need Nintendo Switch Online. On Xbox One, you need nothing. On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you will need nothing. And now on Xbox 360, you need nothing.

Of course, not many people are still gaming on the Xbox 360, let alone utilizing cloud saves, but it's nice for Microsoft to remove this paywall.

As for why Microsoft has knocked down the paywall, it doesn't say, but it came alongside a backward compatibility announcement for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so it may have something to do with this.

As for why Microsoft has knocked down the paywall, it doesn't say, but it came alongside a backward compatibility announcement for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so it may have something to do with this.

