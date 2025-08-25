Xbox 360 Exclusive Game Available 15 Years Later for Just $1

An Xbox 360 exclusive game from 2010 is available, 15 years later, for just $1. More specifically, the deal is for the “Collector’s Edition” of the game, which comes with developer commentary videos, an illustrated PDF book, and more add-ons, but does not include the game’s DLC. Obviously, this is a great deal, but the semi-recent release of its long-awaited sequel makes the deal even better. That said, those that want to grab the Xbox 360 game, Alan Wake, for just $1, will need to act fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new deal comes the way not of the Xbox Store, but Steam, which means it is limited to PC users, unfortunately for Xbox fans with a hankering for some Xbox 360 nostalgia. More than this, the “special promotion” making this deal available is only live until August 31. After this, the 90% discount will expire. It’s important to note though this is not the remaster of the game released in 2021, as this version is not available on Steam. This is the original 2010 version of the game, which was only available on Xbox 360 when it released, though it did eventually come to PC in 2012.

Control Also Dirt Cheap

While Alan Wake’s sequel, Alan Wake 2, is not on sale, another Remedy Entertainment game set in the same universe, Control, is on sale. More specifically, Control: Ultimate Edition, which bundles together the game’s DLC, is also 90% off on Steam until August 31, which consequently means it is on sale for just $3.99. Like with Alan Wake, this is a lowest price ever for the Remedy game.

Meanwhile, to pair with this Xbox 360 nostalgia, one of the best games of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era is also currently available for just $1 until September 4.

Essential to Play Alan Wake 2

While Alan Wake 2 is not on sale, and is rather its full price of $60, the first game being $1 means you can check out the entire series for just $61, a pretty good deal. Alan Wake 2 was released in 2023, but doesn’t actually go on sale much. So far this year, it’s only been discounted three times. And as our official review for the game notes, it is one of the best horror games of all time. So it is worth checking out, even if you have to pay $60. That said, you do need to play the first game to fully enjoy the sequel, which is where this $1 deal comes in handy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, those after more Xbox 360 nostalgia may want to check out Dead Space 2 and its upgrades on Xbox Series X, which Xbox fans have been recently enjoying.