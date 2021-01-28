Xbox Console Exclusive Bleeding Edge Will Get No More Content Updates

✖

Bleeding Edge’s content updates are coming to an end, developer Ninja Theory announced this week. The brawler that’s available on the PC and as a console exclusive on the Xbox platform will be set aside so that the developer can work on some of its other projects planned for the future. Bleeding Edge will still be playable on both the PC and Xbox platforms though, so those active in the game now don’t have to worry about being forced to quit it anytime soon.

Ninja Theory announced the plans to end Bleeding Cool’s content updates on Thursday. While past announcements like these have typically said that the next update or so would signal the end of content, the content appears to have ended as of this week with no more updates to look forward to in the future.

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos! — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) January 28, 2021

Bleeding Edge will also still be available to purchase from the Xbox Store and any other marketplaces that sell it even if it’s not getting any more content. Fortunately for those who have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, it’s available through that catalog as well on both the Xbox and PC platforms.

Even without working on future Bleeding Edge content, the projects mentioned in the tweet above should keep Ninja Theory busy. Despite being announced back in December 2019, we haven’t heard much on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. It’s been said that the game is being “built for the new Xbox Series X,” according to Microsoft, but platforms, release dates, and really anything more than some screenshots and a trailer haven’t been shared yet.

Ninja Theory is also working on another game called Project: Mara that’ll present players with a “grounded representation of mental terror,” the developer said when the game was first announced. Those types of mental struggles are by now a theme of sorts on Ninja Theory’s part after Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and are a sharp contrast from the Bleeding Edge game that’s now had its development halted. Development diaries have been shared periodically to provide glimpses at Project: Mara, but like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, it does not yet have a release date.