Xbox Game Pass Announces 10 New Day One Games

During today's Xbox Showcase Extended, viewers were treated to a number of additional announcements, including new content coming to Hi-Fi Rush. Xbox Game Pass subscribers were also treated to some new reveals, including 10 titles that will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Following Sunday's Xbox Showcase, 18 games were confirmed for release on the service, but those were mostly ones that were previously known, such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport. In this case, these are games that we did not know would be releasing the same day they drop on Xbox. The titles announced today include:

Galacticare



Techtonica



Another Crab's Treasure



The Wandering Village



Neon White



Harold Halibut



Mineko's Night Market



The Bookwalker



Sea of Stars

Little Kitty, Big City

These new Xbox Game Pass titles were revealed through a trailer montage, which can be found below.

One of the greatest strengths of Xbox Game Pass is in its variety of genres. While all of these titles are considered indie games, each one looks significantly different from the last, ensuring that subscribers will find something that should fit their tastes. Some of these games might be under the radar, while others are pretty well known. Neon White in particular released last year on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation platforms. The game received strong reviews, and a leak last month indicated that the game would finally be coming to Xbox.

While Neon White has been available on other platforms for a while now, Sea of Stars will be dropping August 29th on all platforms. The RPG has gotten a lot of positive attention since it was first revealed, and now Game Pass subscribers will get a chance to play it on release day as part of their subscription. The only problem with day one releases is that it's impossible to say whether the games will be of a strong quality, but it's a safe bet subscribers should find something to enjoy!

Are you interested in playing any of these games when they hit Xbox Game Pass? Which games are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!