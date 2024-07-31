Mafia: Definitive Edition Confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

With July nearly at an end, the next month is starting to take shape for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. After rumors began circulating earlier in the week, Xbox has now confirmed that Mafia: Definitive Edition will be coming to the service on August 13th. The game has been confirmed for PC, cloud, and console, which means it will be playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox has yet to reveal the first full wave of games that will be released for the month, but the company announced the new addition in a post on the official Game Pass account on X/Twitter.

Released in 2020, Mafia: Definitive Edition is a remake of a game first released back in 2002. The remake offered several improvements on the original, including modern graphics, a new score, and a completely overhauled map. However, it mostly maintained the original game’s story, which centered on Tommy Angelo, a small-time crook who eventually makes his way up through the ranks of the Salieri crime family. For those that never played the 2002 version, it seems like Mafia: Definitive Edition really is the best way to experience what the game has to offer!

Outside of Mafia: Definitive Edition, the only Xbox Game Pass addition confirmed for August is Core Keeper, which is a day one release dropping on August 27th. Typically, Xbox will reveal games set for the first half of the month, and then announce a second batch midway through, so we should have an announcement within the next few days. Rumors have suggested that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be coming to the service on August 8th, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. That said, the original source for the rumor is the leaker eXtas1s, who happens to be the same person that leaked Mafia: Definitive Edition for the service. Given that, it seems like a safe bet that we’ll see the Crash Bandicoot game announced for the first half of the month.

July had a lot to be excited about for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, including the first Call of Duty game on the service. That was always going to be a tough act to follow, but Mafia: Definitive Edition seems like a nice way to get things started!

Are you excited for Mafia: Definitive Edition on Xbox Game Pass? Have you played any previous games in the series?