10 Great RPGs Available Right Now on Xbox Game Pass

When it comes to RPGs, or Role-Playing Games, there are many greats to choose from. Some take you on magical adventures through Medieval times while others bring you to distant worlds full of intrigue and style. Xbox Game Pass is guilty of having some amazing titles, many of which happen to be RPGs, both third-party and first. But which ones do you commit to? Well, we’ve gathered 10 titles we think are essential to playing, even if it’s for a first, second, or one-hundredth time.

It’s important to note that these titles are what is available at the time of writing. These games may leave or stay, with even more great titles perhaps outdoing some of those listed here. Still, if you want to sink dozens of hours into a game, regardless of Xbox Game Pass or not, you won’t be disappointed with these.

Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)

Bioware, at it’s best, delivered some amazing RPGs (including another on this list). One such is the renowned Dragon Age: Inquisition, the third entry in the Dragon Age franchise. As the Inquisitor, you and your party of diverse and lovable characters will close up an otherworldly sky-bound breach as war brews throughout Theras. It does take more of a team approach to its RPG gameplay, letting you play as other party members and give them tasks to do on the open battlefield. With that said, there are romance elements, story choices, and plenty of quests to do within the world. Having won several Game of the Year awards, Inquisition is the ideal dark-fantasy RPG fans who love a good adventure.

Fable II (2010)

Everyone loves a good fairy tale. Therefore, it’s no surprise Fable hit with Xbox audiences as well as it did. Though, while it’s been a topic of debate for a while, Lionhead Studio’s Fable II seems to be the fan-favorite. As a fully customizable character, you’ll help the people of Albion while taking down the corrupter ruler of the land. While you’ll engage in some combat (now with guns), you’ll mostly be experiencing the life of your character as you eat, marry, have children, and aid those who need it most. In a way, it does feel like living within a fairy tale, which is why it makes it a must-play for Xbox Game Pass holders (especially with the rebooted Fable dated for this year).

Fallout 3 (2010)

Fallout 3 is a must-play for RPG fans with Xbox Game Pass.

The title that made Fallout what it is today is right there for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to enjoy. Fallout 3, which debuted in 2008, was a huge departure from previous Fallout titles, trading the turn-based top-down view for 3D action FPS, but you can bet your caps it worked out great. As a Vault Dweller from Vault 101, you’ll chart the irradiated wastelands of Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland as you search for your father. With open-world combat, recruitable NPCs, rich character customization, and the iconic V.A.T.S targeting system, the apocalypse has never looked and felt so good, even with Fallout 4 (2015) and Fallout: New Vegas (2010) also available.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (2021)

This can be seen as cheating, but the entire Mass Effect trilogy is more than worthy to be on the list, so combining them into one works. Released in 2021, Mass Effect Legendary Edition remasters all three Mass Effect titles (excluding Andromeda) and houses them under one roof. The trilogy follows Commander Shephard in his war against the dreaded Reapers, who threaten to destroy the many alien/human civilizations created within the Milky Way. Each title includes fantastic stories that you get to control via dialogue and decisions, intense gunplay, and a diverse (and romanceable) lineup of party members. As all of them lead into each other, it’s best to experience them in order to truly be the best on the Citadel and prepped for Mass Effect 4.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (2022)

An fantasy action RPG both inspired and done by the legendary Studio Ghibli of Spirited Away fame? What’s not to love?! An enhanced version of the DS title Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn, Level 5’s Wrath of the White Witch brings the story to life with better visuals and gameplay, especially in its remastered form. Through the youthful Oliver, you’ll journey through a fantastical new world with interesting companions in order to resurrect your recently-deceased mother. Gameplay-wise, you’ll engage in open combat using your party members and monstrous Familiars to even the playing field. All that, scored by the incomparable Joe Hisaishi and produced by Studio Ghibli, and you’ve got yourself a ticket (or two if you play Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom) to a nostalgic joyride.

Octopath Traveler (2021)

The age of pixelated RPGs may have ended back in the early 2000s, but the spirit lives on in many titles. There is one, however, that seemed to spark the industry to pursue its beautiful 2D HD graphics: Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler. Choosing from eight different protagonists, you’ll see their story through alongside the other protagonists in the vast world of Orsterra. Harkening back to RPGs of yesteryear, true turn-based combat is employed alongside job options and specific Path Actions for different leads. It truly evokes what came before it but done for modern audiences and with loads of replayability. Plus, with Octopath Traveler II also on Xbox Game Pass, old-school RPG players can’t pass a turn to try this title.

Persona 3 Reload (2024)

The Shin Megami Tensei/Persona series from Atlus has quickly become an iconic RPG franchises. One of the titles that brought it into the mainstream in a new way was 2006’s Persona 3, now remade as Persona 3 Reload. As a transfer student with a tragic past, you’ll join a group of teens, called S.E.E.S, with the ability to summon beings called Personas during an extra hour of the day called the Dark Hour. It has both life simulation gameplay, as you can meet classmates and attend school, but also turn-based RPG combat at night in the dangerous floors of Tartarus. With superb music, charming characters, impeccable design, and engaging combat, Persona 3 Reload is a premiere title that Xbox Game Pass subscribers would do good to burn their dread with.

Starfield (2023)

Space: the final frontier. When you’ve covered fantasy and apocalyptic worlds, the next logical step is beyond Earth, which is exactly what Bethesda did with Starfield. The FPS RPG has you join other space adventurers in the pursuit of mysterious artifacts scattered around the Milky Way. Essentially, it’s a Bethesda RPG in space, complete with recruitable members, customizable spaceships, long playtime, and intuitive gunplay. The game marks the first new IP from the legendary developer and, for some, has lived up to the hype. If you enjoy Fallout or Elder Scrolls, Starfield is right up your alley and available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers ready to set course for the stars.

Tales of Arise (2021)

The Tales of series is one that has been rather overlooked throughout the years. That is, until the incredible Tales of Arise launched in 2021. As Alphen, a Dahnan knight who can’t feel pain, you’ll embark on a quest to save the Dahnan people from Renan oppressors, alongside a colorful cast of comrades, some even Renan. Through intense real-time combat and RPG-style gameplay akin to modern Final Fantasy, the title exceeded the expectations of many and became a dark horse for the year. It checks off all the boxes for an RPG, from huge runtime to engaging plot and plenty to do across its colorful worlds. When it comes to modern RPGs, you shouldn’t pass Tales of Arise up.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (2016)

You’re awake now, aren’t you? Known as one of the best games of the decade, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a surefire RPG to get lost in. As the legendary Dragonborn, you’ll explore the world of Skyrim and grow into a fierce warrior capable of slaying the deadly dragon, Alduin the World-Eater. The vast open world, engaging story, and deep customization are all out for those with the soul of a dragon and a thirst for adventure. Its been remastered for almost every console imaginable, but Xbox Game Pass has the 2016 Special Edition, which adds mod support and better graphics. This is the best way to get into Elder Scrolls before the release of Elder Scrolls VI, whenever that may be.