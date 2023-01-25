Xbox Game Pass Finally Reveals First Big 2023 Games

While Xbox Game Pass has had several big games release in 2023, the first month of the year saw little in the way of actual announcements or surprise releases. That all changed today with several announcements, including one new game that's available to play starting today! In total, nine games have been revealed, all of which will be released within the next two weeks. There's a nice variety of titles on offer, both on console as well as PC. The titles and their Game Pass release dates are as follows:

Hi-Fi Rush- January 25th (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC)

GoldenEye 007- January 27th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud)

Roboquest Game Preview- January 30th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition- January 31st (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud)

Inkulinati Game Preview- January 31st (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R- January 31st (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC)

Darkest Dungeon- February 2nd (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC)

Grid Legends- February 2nd (Cloud)

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition- February 7th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC)



Of the games announced today, Hi-Fi Rush and GoldenEye 007 are likely to generate the most excitement among subscribers! Revealed during today's Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct, Hi-Fi Rush is the latest game from Tango Gameworks, the developer behind The Evil Within. Meanwhile, GoldenEye 007 is the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic, and is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. Xbox fans have also been clamoring for the Age of Empires series to release on console, and Age of Empires II marks the first of two games in the series heading to the platform.

As new games are cycled in, other games are removed, and subscribers have a limited amount of time left to play Donut County, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, Telling Lies, and Worms WMD. All four games are slated to leave the service on January 31st.

Which of these Game Pass games are you most looking forward to? Are you happy with this line-up of games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!