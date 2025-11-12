Xbox Game Pass Follow-Up to 2021 Hit Gets Delayed to 2026

As we approach the end of 2025, several high-profile games have officially given up the ghost of releasing this calendar year. After a bout of silence, Witchbrook left winter 2025 behind for 2026, and Grand Theft Auto 6 hit us with a fall 2026 release date. Right alongside the GTA 6 delay, Marvel 1943: Hydra also snuck in the news that it was also being pushed back. And now, yet another anticipated game for late 2025 has officially thrown in the towel, aiming at a 2026 release instead.

In a post on X, upcoming narrative indie game Mixtape shared the news that it needs a bit more time in the oven and will now come out next year. This is the second game from Beethoven and Dinosaur, the developer behind the 2021 hit The Artful Escape. Alongside its Steam release, the highly anticipated indie was set to be a Day One Xbox Game Pass release to round out 2025. Now, fans will be waiting a bit longer for this coming-of-age adventure game.

Mixtape Gets Delayed to 2026 with Spot-On Announcement

Image courtesy of Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive

Mixtape was originally revealed in the Xbox Games Showcase in summer 2024, with a follow-up trailer at Summer Game Fest 2025. So, many fans have been looking forward to this narrative coming-of-age release for a while. The game centers on a group of friends making their way to a party on their last night of high school. As its title suggests, there is a heavy emphasis on the game’s soundtrack, which will feature music from big artists like Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and Smashing Pumpkins. The gameplay will feature skateboarding, exploring abandoned theme parks, and more, with the aim of capturing “the greatest hits of the teenage experience.” But we’ll be waiting just a bit longer to relive our glory days, as Mixtape has officially been delayed.

It’s always a bit disappointing to see a game get delayed, especially when it’s one you were looking forward to. And given how much gamers enjoyed The Artful Escape, it’s safe to say many were eager to see what’s next for Beethoven and Dinosaur. But in true creative form, even the developer’s delay announcement and apology fit the game’s overall vibe.

While developing Artful Escape, our 3D artist Mikey, made an oven asset. It was a nice oven – the work of a true pro. He even put the knobs on. And that’s who we are at Beethoven & Dinosaur. We put the knobs on. Mixtape is almost complete, we’re just putting the knobs on. 2026 pic.twitter.com/vyK3wZzVKE — MIXTAPE by Beethoven & Dinosaur (@bnd_studio) November 10, 2025

The post features an animation of someone putting together a mixtape, in homage to the game’s title. “Mixtape is almost complete, we’re just putting the knobs on. 2026,” reads the announcement post. In the animation, the track list features songs like “I’m Sorry,” “Patience,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “It Won’t Be Long,” and finally, “Almost There.” The voiceover confirms that these aren’t more songs planned to be in the game, but rather a clever so-called “Delay Playlist.”

Mixtape does not have a specific release date for 2026 just yet, so it’s unclear exactly when the game will arrive on PC, Xbox Game Pass, and PS5. As with most game delays, fans are disappointed but happy to wait for a fully finished product as the first follow-up to a game like The Artful Escape.

