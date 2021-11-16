Xbox Game Pass Adds Two of Xbox 360’s Best Games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has two new games, both of which are some of Xbox 360’s best games. Unfortunately, if you’re just a plain ol’ Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’re out of luck. The two new additions, which come courtesy of EA Play and the Cloud, are only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which not only comes with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, but the aforementioned EA Play.

Of course, because the games are via EA Play, they are both EA games. One of them is Dragon Age Origins, the first Dragon Age game which was released back in 2009 to a 91 on Metacritic. The other new game is Dead Space, the first game in the franchise of the same name, whit hit in 2008 to an 89 on Metacritic.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out trailers for each game as well:

Dragon Age Origins: “You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of a legendary order of guardians. With the return of an ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all.”

Dead Space: “Only the Dead Survive. A massive deep-space mining ship goes dark after unearthing a strange artifact on a distant planet. Engineer Isaac Clarke embarks on the repair mission, only to uncover a nightmarish blood bath the ship’s crew horribly slaughtered and infected by alien scourge. Now Isaac is cut off, trapped, and engaged in a desperate fight for survival.”

Both of these additions are available via EA Play, which means they should be permanent additions for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.