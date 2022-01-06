Xbox Game Pass Adds Some of the Best RPGs Ever

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have access to some of the best RPGs of all time. Unfortunately, if you’re just a regular ol’ $10-a-month-paying Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you don’t have access to these great new games, and that’s because the games have been added through EA Play, which comes with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but not a subscription to the base version of Xbox Game Pass. And this is a big difference, as some of the best Xbox Game Pass games are EA Games locked behind an Ultimate subscription.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can now play and enjoy Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 via Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a collection of the three games remastered and bundled with all DLC. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was just released last year, and now it’s available via EA Play, which means it’s available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you have deja vu, it’s because we knew this was coming. Not only was its addition to EA Play inevitable — and thus its addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was inevitable — but we knew it was happening soon because its addition leaked last month.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition,” reads an offiicial blurb about the game. “Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.”

