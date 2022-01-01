Xbox Makes One of the Late 90s Best Games Free for Limited Time

Xbox has made one of the late 90s best games free for a limited time, courtesy of Games With Gold and Xbox Live Gold. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you can now download two of January’s four free games, and one of these games is one of the Sega Saturn’s best games. Between now and January 15, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can, more specifically, download Radiant Silvergun for free.

Developed by Treasure, Radiant Silvergun debuted back in 1998 via the Arcade and the Sega Saturn, but only in Japan. It didn’t come west until 2011, when the game was released via the Xbox 360. To date, it’s widely considered one of the best games of 1998 and one of the best shoot’em ups across the entire genre.

The other free game, NeuroVoider, is available until the end of the month. Developed by Flying Oak Games, it hit back in 2016, securing an impressive 85 on Metacritic.

NeuroVoider: “NeuroVoider is a twin-stick shooter RPG set in a cyber futuristic world about brains shooting around evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Battle through the horde of vigilant robots, boost your character with the smoking remains of your victims, and defeat the master NeuroVoider to end this eternal war. Play it coop with up to 4 friends, or go alone in an adventure of hack’n’slash rampage, with a pinch of rogue-lite, and some permadeath.”

Radiant Silvergun: “Radiant Silvergun, restored by Treasure, is now available! The shoot ’em up gameplay that made this a legend remains unchanged, but a hidden “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode gives everyone something new. Previously only available in Japan, Radiant Silvergun on Xbox Live Arcade also provides leaderboards, co-op play locally or over Xbox Live, downloadable replays, and improved visuals making it the version to own.”

