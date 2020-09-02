Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2020's Best Games Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass on PC just got one of the best games of 2020 today. Xbox Game Pass -- whether on PC or Xbox One -- has some of the generation's best games right now. There's never a scarcity of games to play, but that doesn't mean Microsoft is sitting back content with the current offering. Today, it added a brand new game that just released today, and that game is Crusader Kings 3, one of the highest-rated games of 2020.

Crusader Kings 3 just released today on PC, yet it's already available on Xbox Game Pass on PC. As you may know, Xbox Game Pass does this every once in awhile -- adds a brand new release -- but it's typically either an Xbox Game Studios game or a smaller release. Today is an example of neither though.

Crusader Kings 3 is a sequel to Crusader Kings 2, an award-winning and best-selling grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive that hit back in 2012. And like its predecessor, it comes way of Paradox Interactive and is very, very good. In fact, it's one of the highest-rated games of the year, currently sitting at a very impressive 91 on Metacritic.

"Crusader Kings III is the latest version of Paradox Development Studio’s beloved role-playing Grand Strategy Game of medieval conquest and royal court intrigue," reads an official pitch of the game. "Lead one of the hundreds of noble or royal families through the Middle Ages, as you acquire power and prestige across the generations. Will you be a wise and pious king or a violent scheming duchess? Perhaps a learned caliph or gentle warchief. Guide your character through a life of excitement, making sure that there is an heir to carry on the family legacy, building an empire whose glory will echo through history."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Crusader Kings 3 will be available via Xbox Game Pass on PC, so be sure to check it out sooner rather than later.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available on PC and Xbox One. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Xbox click here or peep the relevant links below:

