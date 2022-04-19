Xbox Game Pass Is Now Free For Some

Xbox Game Pass is now available for free, but not for everybody. If you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, this new free offer isn’t relevant to you because it’s not available to you. The offer is limited to those on PC that have played either Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, or Forza Horizon 5. It’s also limited to those that haven’t been subscribers in the past. If you’re currently a subscriber or have been a subscriber in the past, this offer isn’t relevant to you either. However, if you haven’t been a subscriber before, are on PC, and have played one of the three aforementioned games on PC, you have a great deal waiting for you.

Over on Twitter, the official Xbox account has relayed word that if you meet the requirements mentioned above you can redeem three months of Xbox Game Pass PC for free, no strings attached and no auto-renew. If you have deja vu, it’s because this isn’t the first time this type of offer has been made available, but it’s the first time in a while.

Like previous times, it’s unclear how long this offer is going to be available. Xbox doesn’t disclose this information. What we do know is that this is for the base version of the subscription service, not Xbox Game Pass ultimate, which comes with EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and more for an extra $5 a month. We also know this offer excludes Russia and India.

“Thank you for playing and supporting the success of our most recent PC games from Xbox Game Studios.” says Microsoft of the offer. “If you have played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV on the PC from launch until February 28 2022, we are giving you a 3-month trial of PC Game Pass (new members only) to show our appreciation.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.