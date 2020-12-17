Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games, Including 2020's Most Popular Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Android have 10 new games to play, including 2020's most popular game. After adding Among Us to the Android version of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft has now also added Among Us to the PC version of the subscription service. In addition to this, PC subscribers can also enjoy one of 2019's best horror games, Man of Medan, from the makers of Until Dawn. Further, they also have a brand new release, Monster Train, to enjoy.

Over on console, one of 2019's most popular games -- Code Vein from Bandai Namco -- has been added. Meanwhile, Android users can not only also enjoy this game, but the recently released Unto the End and the over-the-top action game, My Friend Pedro as well.

Beyond this, the few remaining games aren't that notable. In total, PC subscribers have five new games to enjoy, Android subscribers have seven new games to enjoy, and console subscribers have six new games to enjoy. That said, as always, it's unclear how long subscribers will be able to enjoy these games, as Microsoft doesn't divulge this information. None of them come from Xbox Game Studios, so it's safe to assume they are temporary additions, but for now, this is just an assumption.

The games simply do not stop pic.twitter.com/uueg035nKk — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 17, 2020

The ten new games come on the back of the subscription service losing seven games yesterday, including one of the service's most beloved and critically-acclaimed games. That said, it also recently added Skyrim, which more than makes up for losing seven games.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available on the aforementioned platforms, starting at $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox click here or check out the relevant links below: