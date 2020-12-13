Xbox Game Pass Players Surprised by Stealth Release

✖

Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with a brand new game no one was anticipating coming to the subscription service, or at least the subscription service on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. More specifically, Microsoft have added Morkredd, a co-op puzzle game that just released. For non-subscribers, it costs $20, but right now subscribers can grab the game from Hyper Games and Aspyr Media for free and play it as much as they like.

At the moment, it's unclear how long the game is being added for. If a game is published by Xbox Game Studios, it's a permanent addition. Every other type of release is a temporary addition. Typically, games are added for at least a few months, but, for now, there's no way of knowing how long Morkredd will be hanging around for.

That said, as long as it's available via Xbox Game Pass, it's also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount. Once it leaves Xbox Game Pass, or if your subscription lapses, this discount will vanish.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out a trailer, or more specifically, the game's launch trailer:

"'Morkredd' is the Norwegian word for fear of the dark," reads an official pitch of the game. "In the game, you must use light and shadow to solve puzzles in a dark world inspired by long winters and Nordic culture. In Morkredd, the Orb always calls for two. This means in single-player you must master the controls of two characters simultaneously, or grab a friend for two-player couch co-op."

