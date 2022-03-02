Xbox Game Pass Loses Four Games at Once

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across all platforms — or, more specifically across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — have lost access to four games, none of which are major AAA games, but all of which have their fans and all of which got scores on Metacritic in the 80s. In other words, while they aren’t the most notable departures, they will be missed. Of course, there’s always a chance one or all of them will return in the future, but this is uncommon, and when it does happen, it’s usually bigger games.

With all four games leaving the subscription service, subscribers have also lost their 20 percent discount when purchasing the games outright, and any related DLC, though, in this case, this latter bit isn’t relevant as none of these games have any DLC.

Below, you can read more about each game and a check out footage of each game, courtesy of official descriptions and official trailers:

Hypnospace Outlaw: “Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful.”

Killer Queen Black: “An epic, platform strategy game for up to eight players online or locally. Play Killer Queen Black casually in quickplay matches, up the intensity in ranked matches, or invite friends to a private room. Easy to play, hard to master, fun for all!”

Touhou Luna Nights: “Touhou Luna Nights is a Metroidvania title with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action. Developed by Team Ladybug, creators of multiple fantastic action games thus far.”

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones: “In Stealth Inc 2, you play the role of a clone escaping a sinister and high-tech testing facility. Stealth Inc 2 tests both your brain and your reflexes over 60 varied levels linked together in a sprawling overworld.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox, click here,