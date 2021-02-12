Xbox Game Pass' New Games Include Big AAA Franchises

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have not one, not two, not three, but four new games, including some new games from some big AAA franchises. After last week's new games being met with backlash, Microsoft has stepped it up with this week's new additions. Across the four new games, subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S have three new titles to enjoy. Meanwhile, one of these games has been added to the PC library. And lastly, there's one new game exclusive to the Cloud version of the subscription service.

The first new game -- the one being added to only the Cloud version -- is Wolfenstein Youngblood, a Wolfenstein spin-off that hit back in 2019 to a middling reception. That said, if you're a big Wolfenstein fan or just looking for a single-player first-person shooter, it's worth taking for a spin.

The only new PC game is Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, a remaster of Final Fantasy XII, one of the PS2's great RPGs. This game is also available on console alongside Jurassic World Evolution and Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones. The latter is a 2D puzzle platformer that hit back in 2014 to a decent reception, while the former, Jurassic World Evolution, is a strategy-simulation that hit back in 2018 to a middling reception.

If you've never been to Ivalice, now's your chance pic.twitter.com/RE40Nsd9Lb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 11, 2021

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. None of them are from Xbox Game Studios, so none of them are permanent additions, but this is all we know.

