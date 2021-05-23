Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing These 6 Games Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across console and PC are losing not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six games on May 31. Of these six games, five of them are leaving the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions of the subscription service. Meanwhile, three of these games are PC games, while three are also leaving Cloud players behind.

Thankfully, unless you're a Kingdom Hearts fan none of this is a huge deal. In fact, beyond two Kingdom Hearts games, the four games are a niche strategy title, a subpar racing game, and two indie titles of some clout, but neither are very new or very good.

Below, you can get the rundown of each game leaving on May 31 and details on what versions of the subscription service they are leaving.

Broforce -- PC

-- PC Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix -- Console

-- Console Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue -- Console

-- Console Void Bastards -- Console, Cloud, and PC

-- Console, Cloud, and PC Surviving Mars -- Console, Cloud, and PC

-- Console, Cloud, and PC Assetto Corsa -- Console and Cloud

As always, there's no word when or if any of these games are coming back. It's not impossible for a game to drop out and return later, but it's not common. That said, as long as each game is available via Xbox Game Pass, each is also available to purchase, for subscribers, for 20 percent off in case you want to play the game after May 31 or if you want to support the developers behind the game.

