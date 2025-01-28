Beloved Open-World Action Game Less Than $5 on Xbox

To celebrate this year’s Lunar New Year, Xbox and Microsoft are currently holding a promotion that significantly marks down tons of games for its console platforms. From now until February 6, 2025, Xbox players can save up to 90% on some of the best games available for their console. This includes beloved first-person shooters, award-winning cooperative experiences, and underrated classics. One of the highlights from the sale is an open-world action game that some may consider a future cult classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally developed by United Front Games, and published by Square Enix, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition is currently on sale on Xbox’s digital storefront. The hit action adventure game is $4.49, making it just as much as a carton of eggs. It is also a staggering 85% discount from its typical $29.99 price tag. All in all, players interested in taking advantage of this deal will save $25. However, those interested will have to make up their mind soon as the sale ends in just nine days.

Play video

Sleeping Dogs launched for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC over 10 years ago in 2012. It initially started as a new entry in the True Crime series before inevitably getting canceled by Activision. Square Enix picked up the publishing rights, and renamed the game. It is very obviously a spiritual successor to the True Crime games.

“A vibrant, neon city teaming with life, Hong Kong’s exotic locations and busy streets and markets hide one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the world: the notorious Triads,” reads the game’s official description. “Play as Wei Shen – the highly skilled undercover cop trying to take down the Triads from the inside out. You’ll have to prove yourself worthy as you fight your way up the organization, taking part in brutal criminal activities without blowing your cover.”

Related: Xbox 360 Classic From 2012 Is “Gorgeous” on Xbox Series X, Say Fans

“Destroy your opponents in brutal hand-to-hand combat using an unmatched martial arts system,” continues the description. “Dominate Hong Kong’s buzzing streets in thrilling illegal street races and tear it up in explosive firearms action. Sleeping Dogs’ Hong Kong is the ultimate playground.”

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition features everything players need to fully experience Wei Shen’s adventure. Most notably, it includes all 24 pieces of DLC including the Year of the Snake, and Nightmare in North Point episodes. It also features new technological, audio, and visual improvements.

When Sleeping Dogs launched, it was met with positive reviews. On the review aggregate site Metacritic, it holds an 80 metascore which the site deems “generally favorable.” The Definitive Edition has a slightly less impressive 77 metascore, but that is more due to the remaster not really adding much substance for those returning to the game.

A film adaptation of Sleeping Dogs starring Ip Man‘s Donnie Yen was first announced back in 2017. In 2018, the star said the film was “in motion.” Although it seemed like a dream come true to fans of the game, the film went into development hell according to director Timo Tjahjanto, who was seemingly set to direct. As reported by Polygon, Yen recently confirmed the movie is no longer in the works.