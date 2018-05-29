Xbox Live Games With Gold June Lineup Revealed

Next month’s Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup has been revealed! The month of June is going to be packed for Xbox gamers. Prepare for a new Assassin’s Creed adventure; prepare to embark on highly addictive new MOBA adventure with tons of new SMITE content; and prepare to relive some of your best arcade racing memories as one of our favorite Xbox 360 titles returns to the Xbox One via backward compatibility!

For a full rundown of all of the games you can expect to play net month, you can check out the trailer above. If you’re in a hurry, we’ll give you a brief rundown of all of the games below, starting with the Xbox One headliners, and moving on to the Xbox 360 games.

Xbox One:

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (June 1-30):

“In the final chapter of the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy, play as the assassin, Nikolai Orelov, as you continue the centuries-old battle against the Templars. Set in the backdrop of the October Revolution in early 20th century Russia, you must infiltrate the Templar base, steal back an ancient treasure and rescue the princess, in this exciting 2.5D action-adventure.”

SMITE Gold B undle (June 16 – July 15):

“Get ready to join one of the most-played titles on the Xbox One. Choose from over 90 gods and mythological icons, including Thor, Loki, and Cerberus, and wage war in epic online battles. Exclusive to Gold members, the Smite Gold Bundle offers over $100 worth of free content, including twenty extra gods and over fifty bonus items such as skins, announcer packs, and more.”

Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games:

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (June 1-15):

Join Sonic and over twenty legendary Sega characters in this ultimate racing title. Transform your vehicles mid-race from car, boat, and plane as you try to win on land, sea, and air. Challenge up to ten players online or play against your friends on four player split-screen. With 16 dynamic tracks to test your skills, it’s not racing, it’s racing transformed!

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues (June 16-30):

Relive the scenes from all four of your favorite “Indiana Jones” movies, as only the LEGO games can. Build and battle your way out of trouble, create your own levels, and play two-player split-screen for a true, one-of-a-kind experience!