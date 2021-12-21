Xbox Players Can Now Download Divisive Xbox 360 Game for Free

Xbox has surprised Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a free Xbox 360 game. The catch? Well, for one, the game is quite divisive. Meanwhile, the free offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. In addition to December’s Games With Gold lineup, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers on both generations of Xbox consoles — plus the Xbox 360 — can download a game some may remember playing back in 2012, but many will remember skipping because reviews of the game were divisive, to say the least.

More specifically, for an unspecified amount of time, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download Port Royale 3 for free. If you have deja vu, it’s because this isn’t the first time the game has been offered for free through Xbox Live Gold. And like previous times, it’s unclear why it was made free.

Developed by Gaming Minds Studios and published by Kalypso Media, Port Royale 3 is a business simulation game that hit back in 2012 to mixed reviews. Below, you can read more about it and check out an official trailer for it:

Port Royale 3: “The Caribbean, in the turbulent 17th Century. The mighty kingdoms of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands fight over the colonies. And there you are, a young sea captain whose only goal is to become the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve that goal, you may choose one of the two available campaigns: will you become an Adventurer or a Trader? For the first time in the acclaimed Port Royale series, you are not alone in the beautiful and seemingly so peaceful seas of the Caribbean. Develop a successful trading company, lead your ships in beautiful 3D naval battles and force your opponents to their knees!”

