Xbox Live Servers Are Down for Some [UPDATE]

Update: According to the official Xbox Support Twitter account, users should no longer be experiencing issues signing in.

Original: Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Live servers are down on Xbox One and other Xbox devices, at least for some users. According to the official Xbox Live Status page, the Xbox Live Core Services are currently running into problems, which includes users not being able to sign in to their Xbox Live accounts. Meanwhile, the page also highlights that the following select games are also experiencing their own isolated issues: Sea of Thieves, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the problem is. All the Xbox Support Twitter account mentions is that it's aware some users are unable to sign-in. What's also unclear is how widespread the problem is, and when a fix will be issued. Xbox provides no answer for the latter, but notes its team is investigating the problem.

Xbox Live has been experiencing issues fairly regularly for the past few months. And so, as you would expect, this latest outage isn't sitting well with Xbox fans:

Of course, we will be sure to update to this post as official information from Microsoft and Xbox Support is divulged. In the meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, the Xbox Series X store redesign has apparently leaked online. Meanwhile, Xbox One Gold subscribers can now download three new games for free.

