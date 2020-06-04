Xbox Live Servers Are Down for Some [UPDATE]

Update: According to the official Xbox Support Twitter account, users should no longer be experiencing issues signing in.

Original: Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Live servers are down on Xbox One and other Xbox devices, at least for some users. According to the official Xbox Live Status page, the Xbox Live Core Services are currently running into problems, which includes users not being able to sign in to their Xbox Live accounts. Meanwhile, the page also highlights that the following select games are also experiencing their own isolated issues: Sea of Thieves, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the problem is. All the Xbox Support Twitter account mentions is that it's aware some users are unable to sign-in. What's also unclear is how widespread the problem is, and when a fix will be issued. Xbox provides no answer for the latter, but notes its team is investigating the problem.

We're aware that some users are unable to sign-in and our teams are investigating. We'll update here & on our status page when we have more info. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) June 4, 2020

Xbox Live has been experiencing issues fairly regularly for the past few months. And so, as you would expect, this latest outage isn't sitting well with Xbox fans:

That ps5 looking real fine right about now... — ollie (@olliebadadult) June 4, 2020

This is becoming an absolute joke now, it’s every few days!

Still can’t change gamer pic, can rarely talk in party or game chat because the servers are shit, servers are down every few days. Pay for Xbox live, which doesn’t work but will anyone get money back, no — Suzy (@sv_zy0) June 4, 2020

Let’s start counting how many weeks we can go without an Xbox live problem — KINGM123 (@KingM12356) June 4, 2020

Yall have to start doing something about this. Happening to frequently now it’s not right. What are we paying monthly for? — MattSharpy (@MatttGamez) June 4, 2020

