Xbox Series X Store Redesign Reportedly Revealed in New Leak

✖

A redesigned Xbox Store has leaked online, possibly offering Xbox fans their first look at the digital storefront of the Xbox Series X. Today, screenshots and videos of an alleged upcoming Xbox Store redesign have been making the rounds. The project is allegedly codenamed, Mercury, and our first look of it comes way of Wincommunity over on Twitter, who shared screenshots of the "Mercury" app for Xbox One running on Windows 10. According to the source, Microsoft is preparing a global redesign of the Xbox Store, which will presumably arrive sometime this fall alongside the release of the Xbox Series X.

Following the screenshots, Thurrott's Brad Sams, got his hands on the app, revealing it running in a new video. As you can see in the screenshots and video below, the redesign is pretty major, and gives the Xbox store a cleaner, more simplistic look.

For one, the navigation bar has been moved to the left side of the screen, something Xbox users have been calling for. Beyond this, there's a variety of aesthetic and navigational changes that should make using the storefront much easier.

А вот и скриншоты приложения «Mercury» для Xbox One, запущенного на Windows 10. Microsoft готовит глобальный редизайн магазина Xbox Store 😏 pic.twitter.com/P1VA8igwia — Community (@wincommunity) June 3, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not issued any comment on the leak, and it's unlikely it will. Typically, it does not comment on leaks and unofficial information. As a result, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While it looks like Microsoft is getting ready to roll out a new Xbox Store that will be consistent across the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, nothing here is official. Further, everything is subject to change.

The Xbox Series X is currently scheduled to release worldwide this holiday season, and it looks like it's going to be alongside a store redesign.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Xbox Series X, be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our most recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, our first look at the upcoming Call of Duty -- Call of Duty 2020 -- has leaked online. Meanwhile, Microsoft has revealed three big backward compatibility details about the console.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.