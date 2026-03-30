Xbox Store Finally Gets Feature PlayStation Store Users Have Been Enjoying for Awhile

The Xbox Store finally has a feature that PS5 users have been enjoying via the PlayStation Store for a while. In terms of features, design, sales, and more, both the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store lag far behind Steam. What both can also say, though, is that they are way ahead of the Nintendo eShop, the worst digital storefront of the four main ones. The Xbox Store and PlayStation Store are very similar in terms of overall quality, but there are some nice perks each offers that the other doesn’t.

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For a while now, the PlayStation Store has allowed PS5 and PS4 users to use Apple Pay when purchasing from the digital storefront. This was not the case when the console first launched, but it was eventually added. What was not added, and what remains unavailable, is Google Pay. The Xbox Store is late to the party with Apple Pay, but it has made up for it by also adding Google Pay. As a result, the Xbox Store has passed the PlayStation Store in terms of payment options.

A Long Overdue Option

This new option for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users may not seem like a big deal — and technically it isn’t in the grand scheme of things — but there have been Xbox users asking for this option since launch. For those who prefer to use these payment options, which are many, this is a nice addition.

“There are those who thought this day would never come,” writes one Xbox fan of this news.

Now, it is worth noting that some Xbox users have had access to this feature for longer, as it’s been slowly rolled out to various regions over time. It seems more regions are now being added, though. Consquently, in some regions this option remains unavailable, and there’s no way to know when this will change, if ever.

What’s next for the Microsoft Store, we do not know. We do know there are some Xbox updates on the way with various features and improvements, thanks to the Xbox Insider program, including a major upgrade to Quick Resume. Meanwhile, we know Xbox has an aim to become more and more like Steam, which could point towards the direction of the Microsoft Store.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.