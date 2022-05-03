Xbox Reveals New Controller

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Microsoft is back with another new Xbox controller on the market this week. This time, the controller takes on a vibrant pink color and is called the "Deep Pink" model if you're planning on searching for it to add it to your collection. It'll be available for $64.99 just as we've seen other controllers priced in the past, and it's now available through the Xbox Store itself as well as other retailers most likely if you want to secure yours.

You can check it out below in the tweet shared by the official Xbox account when the new controller was revealed, but you can also head straight to its store page here if you're already sold on it. It's almost entirely pink with only the d-pad, face buttons, shoulder buttons, and some accents on other inputs colored black to make the pink pop even more. The back of the controller is white, interestingly enough, instead of simply finishing the pink look from front to back. You can see more detailed shots of the controller over on the store page for the new product.

On Wednesdays we play in Pink (and every other day) 💖



Introducing the all new Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller: https://t.co/pAoSqqYpAB pic.twitter.com/uK6ZxifAW7 — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2022

Of course, those who wanted a pink controller like this could've always designed themselves one using Xbox's Design Lab feature, but it's always nice to have this option readily available for those who want to just buy the finished product and be done with it. It's naturally got all the bells and whistles of a normal, newer Xbox controller, too, including the remappable share button and the omnidirectional d-pad.

Xbox is pretty big on releasing controllers like this one that are more basic in terms of their design and comes out with them frequently enough to give players different options to choose from. The company also puts out more specialized controllers at times such as the new Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness controller that's being offered as part of a sweepstakes. Other controllers made by third-party companies similarly capture different interests and translate those to Xbox controller designs.

Xbox's new Deep Pink controller is available to order here for those who want it.