Popular Xbox One Game Is Just $0.97 for Limited Time

A new GameStop sale is currently running discounts on a huge swath of Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games. And like every GameStop sale, there are some absolute steals for both pre-owned and brand-new games. With this latest sale, the best deal is exclusive to Xbox One, but thanks to backward compatibility, the game can be played on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. More specifically, and for a limited, GameStop has discounted PUBG to just $0.97.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long this deal is live. In other words, by the time you’re reading this, it’s possible the deal has expired. It’s also worth noting this is for the “Game Preview” edition, not the standard edition. That said, the game is no longer in “Game Preview” so this doesn’t mean anything. The box will say you’re buying the “Game Preview” edition, but the actual game won’t be the work-in-progress version the retail box suggests. It’s also worth noting that PUBG is free-to-play if you don’t mind owning the game digitally, but if you want to have a physical copy — which many collector’s do — then you still need to fork over money for the game.

In terms of player count and sales, PUBG was one of the most popular games last generation, and while it’s lost some relevancy compared to games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s still has a huge player base.

“From the makers of the best-selling PC phenomenon, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS drops players into a competitive survival battle where you’ll engage in a heart-racing fight to be the last player left alive,” reads an official production description for the game on GameStop. “Loot supplies, find weapons, and gear-up to take on the competition. Emerge the lone survivor in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.”

