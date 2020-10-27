Xbox One Makes One of Its Best Horror Games Just $3

✖

Right in time for Halloween, one of Xbox One's best horror games is on sale right now for just $3. The Microsoft Store is currently littered with discounts, including a plethora of discounts on horror games. Every year around Halloween, some of the console's best horror games go on sale, and this year has been no different. Included in this year's deals is a 90 percent discount on SOMA, which normally runs at $30, but is $3 for a limited time.

According to the game's Microsoft Store listing, the deal is available for another six days. After this period of time, the game will return to its normal price, which, as mentioned earlier, is $27 more expensive than it currently is right now.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2017 and is widely considered one of the best horror games of the generation, especially from a narrative and atmosphere perspective. The Xbox One version of the game currently boasts a very solid 82 on Metacritic, which is impressive, as most horror games don't usually review very well.

SOMA is pitched as a sci-fi horror game from Swedish developer Frictional Games, the studio best-known for the Amnesia series, which tells "an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human."

"The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for? Enter the world of SOMA and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I. You will need to figure out how to deal with each one of them. Just remember there’s no fighting back, either you outsmart your enemies or you get ready to run."

