Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for September 2020 Announced

Microsoft has revealed Xbox Games With Gold's free games for the month of September. And for the first month of fall, Xbox is giving all Xbox Live Gold subscribers one of the generation's biggest games: Tom Clancy's The Division. Unfortunately, it's not the sequel from last year, but its predecessor that hit in 2016. Beyond this, Games With Gold has another, smaller Xbox One game it's giving away, plus an Xbox 360 and original Xbox game. All four titles will be given out at different stages in September, and one will even be available next month as well.

As always, all four of these free downloads are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold. Meanwhile, it's important to note that while these are free downloads, you need to maintain an active subscription to access the titles. That said, as long as you have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, you can play all four games whenever you'd like, as much as you want.

Below, you can read more about all four games, as well as check out a trailer highlighting each game:

Tom Clancy’s The Division "Take back New York City after it has fallen into chaos. This online shooter is a groundbreaking experience, combining robust RPG customization and tactical action combat. Play a massive co-op campaign, take on other agents, and earn cutting edge gear, as you fulfill your objective: protect what remains and restore hope."

Available: September 1 to September 30

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2: "The legends have foretold it and prophecies predicted it: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available in September’s Games with Gold lineup. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga hilariously spoofs some of the most beloved and famous fantasy stories ever written. With over 20 hours of story, help the quirky cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the tricky world of Avantasia."

Available: September 16 to October 15

de Blob 2: "Set off on an action-packed colorful adventure. The Inkies are back with a new plot to rid the world of color and it is up to Blob to stop them. Featuring a unique painting functionality as the main game mechanic, this platformer showcases 12 new single player levels, multiplayer support, and epic boss battles."

Available: September 1 to September 30

Armed and Dangerous: "Capture victory in 12,000 bullets or less in this classic Xbox title. Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking band of rebels on an impossible mission to save the world – that is if they don’t burn it down first. With a witty story that parodies popular media, wield outlandish weapons and shoot your way through 21 action-packed levels."

Available: September 16 to September 30

As Microsoft notes, this month's offering features $80 of games, though that's if you're paying full price for each game, all of which are routinely and deeply discounted.

