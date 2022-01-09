Xbox Game Pass Adds 2019 GOTY Winner

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC has added a 2019 Game of the Year winner. In 2019, gamers were treated to titles like Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Control, Untitled Goose Game, Disco Elysium, Beat Saber, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Outer Wilds, the latter of which is now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.

How long it’s available via Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know. Microsoft doesn’t divulge any information in regards to this. We know it’s only available for a limited time — likely a few months — but that’s all we know. That said, as long as it’s available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it with a 20 percent discount. The game is only 15 to 24 hours though, so you should have plenty of time to beat it while it’s still in the Game Pass library.

“Winner of Best Game at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards and named Game of the Year 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer, and The Guardian, Outer Wilds is a critically-acclaimed and award-winning open-world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Welcome to the Space Program! You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system. What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.”

