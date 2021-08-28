Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the 90's Most Popular Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass has added one of the most popular games of the 90s, and arguably, one of the most influential games of all time. More specifically, and as of right now, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Cloud can now download and play the recent remake of Myst. And if you want to support independent developer Cyan, you can now cop the game for 20 percent off for as long as it's available via the Xbox Game Pass library.

An adventure puzzle game, Myst initially debuted back in 1993 via Mac computers and until 2002, when The Sims was released, it was the best-selling PC game of all time, selling six million copies. Six million copies isn't a massive success by today's standards, but it was for back then, and it was an especially huge success in relation to how much the game cost to develop.

Upon release, Myst wasn't just cloned to death, but it helped birth new genres and drive adoption of the CD-Rom format.

"Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long-dormant locations - called 'Ages' - and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into," reads an official pitch of the game. "As you learn what happened on the island, you will find that you are playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written. Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you and the world of Myst itself."

Xbox Game Pass Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via all three modern Xbox consoles, PC, and other devices via Cloud. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.