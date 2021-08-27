Xbox Players Surprised With New Free Games

✖

Yesterday, Xbox revealed the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games all Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series x for the month of September via Games With Gold. In the last couple of years, the Games With Gold service has become a bit of a running joke, offering terrible lineup after terrible lineup almost every month, especially compared to PlayStation Plus. That said, for the month of September, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are pleasantly surprised with the free games they are getting.

For those that missed the announcement, the lineup -- which consists of Warhammer: Chaosbane, Mulaka, Zone of the Enders HD Collection, and Samurai Showdown II -- isn't anything to write home to mother about. However, it's a decent offering, or at least that's what the reaction to it over on Twitter suggests.

"Wait is this a good month? Not used to this," wrote one Twitter user of the lineup. " Rubs eyes.... Is that?... Is that a Games With Gold [lineup] I actually want to play...... Whoaaaa," added another user.

Of course, there are plenty of Xbox fans who aren't nearly as impressed with the lineup, but that's inevitable. And again, the lineup and the positive reception doesn't compare to what PlayStation Plus has done on several occasions this year, but an even somewhat positive reception would be a big improvement for Games With Gold.

"Nice, not bad, Warhammer, Zone of Enders, and Samurai Showdown II are all solid. Never tried Mulaka but definitely will," wrote another Xbox fan.

The aforementiopned Games With Gold lineup, or at least some of it, will begin to roll out on September 1. Until then, be sure to download the free games from August that are still available.

