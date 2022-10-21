Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time

Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.

According to Metacritic's ranking of the best games of all time, Persona 5 is the 10th best RPG of all time with a score of 95 on the review aggregate site. A game that scores as highly as that is typically one that pretty much everyone will have played at this point, but considering how its platform availability was limited prior to these ports, it's quite likely that many who didn't have a way to play it before will now be able to do so for the first time.

If that's the case and you've been largely blind to the Persona 5 experience except for hearing others rave about it, a broad overview of the game will help get you started:

"Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. 'You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.' With the goal of "rehabilitation" looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief," a preview of the game explained.

This version of Persona 5 that's been ported to non-PlayStation platforms is even better, too, because it comes with extra content. It's called Persona 5 Royal, for those looking it up in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, and it includes cosmetics as well as alternate endings to keep players busy.

"This definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal includes over forty items of included DLC, including costumes, BGM, and an additional difficulty level," a preview of this version of the game reads. "Explore Tokyo, unlock Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, experience alternate endings and much more."

Persona 5 Royal is now available via Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.