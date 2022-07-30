Xbox Boss' Most Anticipated Game is a PlayStation Exclusive

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed what his most anticipated game is at the moment and it's a game that will only be on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Xbox currently doesn't have any major first-party games coming this fall as the platform holder was betting big on Bethesda's Starfield eating up everyone's time. Sadly, the game was delayed from November 2022 to some undisclosed date in 2023. As of right now, the game is slated to release in the first half of next year, much to the disappointment of fans who were looking to dig deep into Bethesda's highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

With that said, given that there aren't any big Xbox games coming out this year and he likely is heavily involved with the production of most of them anyways, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated he's most excited to play God of War Ragnarok. In response to a tweet from Xbox, Spencer stated it's the next game he wants to play. This isn't a huge surprise coming from Spencer who has a history of actively supporting and engaging with PlayStation developers and talks about how he occasionally plays on consoles. Although it shouldn't be shocking that a guy who plays video games and works in the industry is playing games on other platforms, the industry has a history of not even uttering the competition's name for the most part. Spencer also recently offered his support to the God of War Ragnarok team after some developers received harassment over the then-unannounced release date for the game.

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now....FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you'd show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games for a lot of people, largely because its predecessor was one of the best games of the PS4 generation. Despite releasing in the same year as other major games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man, it managed to snag the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards. Fans are also excited to see Thor and other characters make their debut.

God of War Ragnarok releases for PS4 and PS5 on November 9th, 2022. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.