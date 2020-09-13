Xbox Series S Has a Halo Easter Egg You Probably Missed

✖

It's was a big week for Xbox last week with the official reveal of the Xbox Series S alongside its price and release date in addition to the price and release date announcement for the Xbox Series X. Additionally, Xbox shared official specifications comparing the two next-gen consoles and offered a look inside the Xbox Series S for good measure -- and it was as part of the latter that folks spotted a cheeky little Halo Easter egg that you probably missed.

As it turns out, it would appear that the internal power supply for the Xbox Series S includes a little Spartan helmet on it. You can spot the helmet for yourself in the official physical breakdown image which shows an exploded view of the upcoming console's internals. It's the sort of thing that nobody would know about or see unless they had to take one apart, so it's nice that Xbox put it out into the wild itself.

Notably, this is not the first time that Xbox has included something like this inside its console, and it is also not the first Halo Easter egg. The Xbox Series X has its own little Master Chief Easter egg, and the Xbox One X somewhat famously included an image of Master Chief riding a scorpion imprinted on its internal board. If Xbox is putting out a new console, it seems safe to assume going forward that it's included a little nod to Halo somewhere inside it.

The long-rumored Xbox Series S is officially set to launch on November 10th for $299. The Xbox Series X, the beefier next-gen model, is set to launch the same day for $499. There are also unsubstantiated rumors of yet another companion console for the Xbox Series called the Xbox Series V. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

