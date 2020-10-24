Snoop Dogg Reveals His Xbox Series X Fridge

✖

PlayStation may now have Travis Scott within its ranks, but Snoop Dogg is clearly team Xbox. Over on his personal and official Instagram account, Snoop Dogg, in a now-deleted post, revealed his Xbox Series X fridge. Hidden within this fridge is not only enough orange juice and eggs to feed an entire continent for one week, but an Xbox Series X cake, chain, and more. In other words, it looks like Microsoft hooked up the rapper and media personality with some one-of-the-kind Xbox Series X items. Why it did this, is unclear, but below you can check out the collection.

As noted, Snoop Dogg was quick to delete the post, suggesting there's some type of embargo involved, which means this may be some type of promotion or for a commercial, which would make more sense than Microsoft randomly giving Snoop Dogg an Xbox Series X fridge.

As you may know, when the Xbox Series X was first revealed, it was compared to a fridge, so it appears this is an example of Microsoft leaning into the meme, which it's been increasingly doing lately.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36 — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2020

Of course, if more information and context on this fridge is provided by Snoop Dogg or anyone from Microsoft, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to Xbox Series X -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Xbox Series X and all things next-gen gaming.