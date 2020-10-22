Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Its Most Popular Games Yet

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of their most popular games yet. Next month, both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release, and so far, Microsoft has made it obvious that Xbox Game Pass will be a big part of the next-gen Xbox platform. In fact, it may be the biggest part of Xbox's future. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Microsoft just added a big game to the subscription service.

More specifically, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which may have came out back in 2015, but is still one of the most played games on Xbox One. That said, you will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play it, so keep this in mind before you download it.

"Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege," reads an official pitch of the game. "Face intense close-quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six games."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will be available via Xbox Game Pass, but typically games are added for several months at a time. That said, if any further and exact information is provided about how long it's been added for, we will be sure to update the story.

Xbox Game Pass is available via the Xbox One, PC, and Android devices, and soon it will be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.