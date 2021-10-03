Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get New Free Games for Limited Time

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new free games to download, but only for a limited time. One of these games is an Xbox 360 game, the other an Xbox One game. Unfortunately, there are no free Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games, but both of these games are playable on the pair of current-gen Xbox consoles via backward compatibility.

The former, the Xbox 360 game, is Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, a 2010 Castlevania game from Konami that was poorly received, especially by Castlevania standards. For Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this title is free to download until October 15. The other free game, the Xbox One game, Aaero, hit back in 2017 via Mad Fellows. Unlike Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, it was well received, with the Xbox One version of the game earning an 80 on Metacritic.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer of each game:

Aaero – “Speed through stunning, stylised environments tracing ribbons of light, releasing the energy in the music. Battle strange enemies and fight epic boss battles all driven by an incredible licensed soundtrack.”

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair – “Step into the shadows of the hell house: Castlevania is back in all its pixel-powered 2D glory, this time in full 1080p! Call upon the series’ most hallowed heroes and vanquish your nemesis, Dracula! All-new multiplayer modes like 6-player Co-op and Survival have been whipped up for you, too… but enough talk. Have at it!”

As always, once downloaded, the games are yours to play as much or as little as you’d like, as long as you maintain an active subscription. If you don’t you will lose access to the games, and all other games downloaded through Games Wtih Gold, until you subscribe back up.

