New Xbox Series X Tease From Phil Spencer Promises Some Exciting News in August

Xbox boss Phil Spencer teased what sounds like some impressive reveals for the Xbox Series X (or maybe even the fabled Xbox Series S/Lockhart?) in a recent interview with popular YouTube personality iJustine at the end of July. The interview ranges broadly over recent news like the expansion of Xbox Game Pass and Halo Infinite showcase, but near the end of his segment, Spencer makes some relatively cryptic remarks that could theoretically mean anything, but most likely means we're going to get some kind of update on the Xbox Series X's backward compatibility.

"The back-compat team for us is, they're like our ninjas in the back room that just do amazing work," Spencer says around 18 minutes into the interview, "and without spoiling too much, seeing some of the framerate work they've been able to do on our back-compat games to up the framerate on existing games is -- it's not normal on console that when I buy a new console my old games actually play and they play better, but as we get to continue to tell more of that, I think people will really be impressed with the work that that team has done; I'm really proud of them."

"And focusing I think on the investment gamers have made in Xbox and making sure that continues, whether it's the controllers that you already own, whether it's the games that you already own... respecting a gamer's relationship with our product to me is just critically important and something that's just become a pillar for the team," he continues. "And I'm encouraged to be able to talk more about it. Should be August, I think August we'll have more to say on that."

Now, to be clear, news about the upcoming console generation has been expected on a monthly basis from Xbox ever since it first revealed the Xbox 20/20 initiative earlier this year. So while the exact nature of what might be coming has been unknown, it's not itself news that something will be shared this month. "Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it 'Xbox 20/20,'" the initiative's announcement read in part back in early May. "These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different."

The Xbox Series X is set to release later this year with a launch window of "Holidays 2020." Among the known launch titles are 343 Industries' Halo Infinite and Epic Games' Fortnite. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Xbox Series X right here.

What do you think that the fine folks at Xbox will reveal this month? Will the long-rumored Lockhart console finally see the light of day? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

