Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Are Being Delayed

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders are being delayed, or at least some of them. Both next-gen Xbox consoles are set to release on November 10, priced at $500 and $300, respectively. Last month, the first round of pre-orders went live, with retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, GAME, and EB Games all participating. And as you would expect, it was very hard to get a pre-order in, though maybe not as hard as it's been to get a PS5 pre-order. That said, even if you managed to get an Xbox Series X pre-order in, you may not get the console at launch.

UK retailer ShopTo has begun to inform customers that it will not be able to fulfill every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order at launch. More worrying then this, the retailer doesn't even note how much pre-orders could be delayed. Some retailers have warned PS5 pre-orders may not be fulfilled all the way until 2021. For now, there's no word pre-orders will take this long to fulfill on the Xbox Series X side of things, but it's a possibility that's on the table.

ShopTo isn't the only retailer that's warned of this issue either. Amazon has also sent its customers emails warning them that the massive retailer may not be able to fulfill all Xbox Series X pre-orders on the day of release. And if Amazon, the word's biggest retailer with the most shipping resources, is anticipating this problem, then it's going to be a problem for every retailer.

As for when the next big round of Xbox Series X pre-orders will open, who knows. That said, perhaps your best bet to play the console on the day of release is to buy it an actual store on the day of release rather than pre-order it online ahead of time.

