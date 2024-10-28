New Xbox Console Makes a Hardware Change Some Fans Don’t Like

One of the new Xbox Series X consoles makes a hardware change that some Xbox fans, at least over on Reddit, are not thrilled about. Back on October 15, Microsoft released three new Xbox consoles: the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White, Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. Compared to standard Xbox Series X consoles though, the robot white Xbox Series X isn’t just a new color and missing the disc drive, it is these things as well, but it makes a third hardware change.

As an all-digital console it is naturally going to look different than the standard Xbox Series X due to the lack of the disc drive. Meanwhile, the new robot white color also makes it immediate apparent the two consoles aren’t quite the same. There is a less obvious change though, and it is unclear why this other change was made.

Xbox fans didn’t know about this change until they bought the console and got their hands on it. When they brought the new piece of gaming tech home and opened it up, they realized it does not have a green grill like the standard Xbox Series X. Rather, its grill is just black. Some fans like this choice, others not so much.

The post is obviously not a fan of the choice to remove the green grill. Whether this was to cut costs or simple an aesthetic choice, we don’t know. Some fans do like it though. However, the comments on the post above reveal some, if not a majority of fans, are a fan of the decision, whatever inspired it.

“Honestly green on white would have looked weird. Black accents looks cleaner,” reads the top comment. “Looks better without the green in my opinion,” adds a second, popular comment.

Of course, the comments that say the white and green would have not gone together may be right, however, those who have been around long enough will remember this used to be the color scheme of the Xbox brand back in the Xbox 360 generation. While the green on the Xbox 360 consoles was fairly subtle, the marketing and branding around it — decked out in white and green — was not. This was almost two decades ago though. Naturally, tastes and design trends have radically changed.

